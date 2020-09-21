Red Cross seeks local volunteers to aid with hurricanes, wildfires

(WKOW) -- The wildfires out west, tropical systems down south and the pandemic are making the need for help and aid that much higher.

The American Red Cross needs people to staff its shelters and collect information from impacted people. It's also looking for nurses, paramedics, doctors and physician assistants to assess people's health.

There are additional precautions and special trainings in place because of the pandemic.

To help out go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or send an email to volunteerwisconsin@redcross.org.