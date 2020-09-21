Report: Order to shorten count wasn’t made by Census Bureau

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new report says the decision to shorten by a month the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident wasn’t made by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The report by the Office of Inspector General says some agency officials suspect it was made by the White House or the Department of Commerce.

The report released late last week didn’t identify who made the decision to shorten the 2020 census from the end of October to the end of September.

Federal judges are hearing arguments in lawsuits from civil rights groups and cities who have sued to stop the 2020 census from ending at the end of the month.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press