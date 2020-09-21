Reports: Israeli PM’s aides break quarantine after US visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media reports say two of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior aides broke quarantine regulations after returning from an official visit to Washington last week. The breaches of health regulations by senior officials came as the country entered its second nationwide lockdown. Other Israeli leaders and officials have been caught violating rules they have set out for the public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Reuven Azar and Topaz Luk, two Netanyahu aides who traveled to Washington for the signing ceremony at the White House, appeared in public on Friday and Saturday despite a mandatory quarantine.