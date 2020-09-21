Saudi Arabia to launch app for Mecca pilgrims amid virus

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released new details on how it plans to gradually allow Muslims back to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca to perform the smaller-year-round pilgrimage. It’s been suspended for the past seven months due to the coronavirus. The hajj minister said Monday the kingdom will launch an online application that allows citizens, residents of Saudi Arabia and visitors to apply and reserve a specific time and date in which they can perform the pilgrimage, known as “umrah,” to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing guidelines. The minister did not say when the pilgrimage would be permitted to resume.