Scientists combat anti-Semitism with artificial intelligence

BERLIN (AP) — An international team of scientists have joined forces to combat the spread of anti-Semitism online with the help of artificial intelligence. The Alfred Landecker Foundation, which supports the team, said Monday that the project named Decoding Anti-Semitism includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians. They will develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism.” The team includes researchers from Berlin’s Technical University, King’s College in London and other scientific institutions in Europe and Israel. Computers will run through vast amounts of data and images that humans wouldn’t be able to assess because of their sheer quantity.