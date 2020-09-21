Storm heading northward toward Japan packing winds, downpour

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm developing in the Pacific Ocean is slowly sweeping toward Japan, threatening the main island of Honshu with heavy rainfall and harsh winds. Tropical Storm Dolphin had sustained winds of up to 51 miles per hour Tuesday morning. The Japan Meteorological Agency says it is forecast to move over southern Honshu, including the major city of Osaka and surrounding areas in central Japan, by Wednesday. It will then sweep northeast over Tokyo, and then to Sendai and northern Japan later in the week. Heavy rainfall have set off mudslides and flooding in wide areas of Japan. The weather agency warned that even weak storms can wreak havoc.