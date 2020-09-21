TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of WIS 11 in Brodhead blocked during ’emergency power pole replacement’

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Lanes in both directions of WIS 11 are blocked in Broadhead because of an emergency power pole replacement, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around midnight on WIS 11 from 13th Street to 14th Street.

27 News reached out to the Brodhead Police Department to learn more about what caused the closure, but we were told there was "no comment" and to call back when a chief was on duty.

At 2:30 a.m., WisDOT expected traffic to be impacted until at least 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.