TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash causes traffic backup on I-39/90 near McFarland

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The right lane of I-39/90 southbound near McFarland is blocked after a semi-truck crashed Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. at Mile Marker 144.

An official with the Wisconsin State Patrol told 27 News a semi crashed into a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

At 9 a.m. state patrol said traffic would be impacted two to four hours while crews clear the scene.