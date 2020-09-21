US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration this week is set to resume this year’s wave of federal executions following a 17-year hiatus. If it goes ahead as scheduled Tuesday, William Emmett LeCroy would be the sixth federal death-row inmate executed this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Another is scheduled Thursday. LeCroy said an obsession with witchcraft led him to slay a Georgia nurse to lift a spell he believed she put on him. Lawyers asked President Donald Trump in a recent petition to commute LeCroy’s sentence to life in prison. They mentioned that LeCroy’s brother, Georgia State Trooper Chad LeCroy, was killed during a traffic stop in 2010 and that the death of another son would devastate the LeCroy family.