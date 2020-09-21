UW Health expanding search for participants for antiseptic and COVID-19 study

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is expanding its search to find participants for a research study related to COVID-19.

The research looks at whether commonly used oral and nasal antiseptic can help prevent coronavirus infections. Now they are calling on any health care worker nationwide to participate.

"We would ship out them the study product and whatever procedures are necessary," said Dr. Nasia Safdar, Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Health. "So it's as convenient as one can make it but in order to answer the question of do these antiseptics work we have to obviously complete the trial to know the answer to that."

Click here to learn more about signing up.