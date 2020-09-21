UW Health launches drive-thru flu shot clinic

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- UW Health wrapped up its first day of drive-thru flu shots Monday.

Doctors say this year it's more important than ever to get vaccinated to avoid a twin-pandemic.

Getting the flu shot will not prevent you from getting COVID-19, but it will help preserve health care resources, so fewer people get the flu.

"We definitely identify that receiving the influenza vaccine this season is a public health priority. This really offers us an opportunity to be innovative and meet the patient in the space that they're most comfortable with. They don't even need to enter a building with this opportunity," said UW Health pharmacy manager, Kate Hartkopf.

You can schedule you appointment on MyChart.

The drive-thru vaccines are Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. through at least October 30.

The drive-thru is located at the UW Health Pharmacy Services building at 3185 Deming Way in Middleton.