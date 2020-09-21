UW leader: Dane County needs stop wishing students were gone

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s chancellor is telling Dane County’s top leader to stop wishing students would go away and start cracking down on large gatherings at bars as COVID-19 continues to spread unchecked. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has repeatedly urged Chancellor Rebecca Blank to shut down campus because student infections are spiking the county’s case numbers. He asked her again on Sunday to move classes entirely online, saying the university has accepted that people will get sick. Blank fired back Monday, telling Parisi he can’t just wish students away and that he needs to control gatherings at off-campus bars.