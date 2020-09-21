Who’s a hypocrite? GOP, Dems debate past comments on court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of blatant hypocrisy after he pledged a Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Four years ago, McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick in the months before the 2016 election. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer reminded McConnell of his 2016 comments that a vacancy should not be filled until the election of a new president. But McConnell said Democrats were the hypocrites, citing a 1992 speech by then-Sen. Joe Biden indicating a vacancy occurring in an election year should not be filled. Biden is now the Democratic nominee for president.