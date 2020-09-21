Wisconsin teacher who died may have contracted COVID-19 at funeral of close relative

BROWN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A northeast Wisconsin teacher who died after being hospitalized with COVID-19 may have caught the virus while attending a funeral weeks earlier, her family says.

Heidi Hussli, a teacher at Bay Port High School in Brown County, died Sept. 17.

Although district officials told WBAY-TV that it’s not possible to definitively determine where or how most people become infected with COVID-19, they said Hussli's family believes she got it from attending a funeral for a close family friend early in September.

The family told the district that face coverings were worn at the funeral, but social distancing was inconsistent.

The family believes Hussli contracted COVID-19 at the funeral because many attendees were in close contact with Hussli, offering condolences.

Her family released this statement to her school district after her death: “Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now.”

Superintendent Damian LaCroix sent a message to families in the Howard-Suamico School District, saying Heidi's positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on the school community.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released this statement on Heidi's passing:

"I read with deep sorrow this afternoon news of the passing of a Wisconsin teacher due to Covid19," he said.

"Our hearts go out to her family and the students and staff whose countless lives she impacted as an educator. Dane County is grieving with you. I'm terribly concerned that as case counts continue to rise in Dane County and Wisconsin - which saw a record high increase today - these tales of needless tragedy are only beginning. No case, illness, or death can ever be discounted or diminished. This virus is real and has very real impacts. The public health, safety, and well-being of people must come first. That's why we have and will continue to aggressively pursue public health policy in Dane County focused on interrupting the rapid spread of a virus that sadly again today proved it can be deadly."