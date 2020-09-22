2 Janesville schools extend online instruction to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --The School District of Janesville announced Tuesday it would extend online instruction at two of its schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

District officials said with guidance from Rock County Public Health Department they have decided Roosevelt Elementary School and Craig High School will remain closed to face-to-face instruction through Friday, Oct. 2.

The schools switched to all virtual learning Sept. 14 after several known positive COVID-19 cases were discovered and in order to prevent an outbreak of cases.

Originally, officials said schools would be back to in-person learning Sept. 25 but that was pushed back on Tuesday.

Free school meals are available for curbside pick-up between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.