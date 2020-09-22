Above average temperatures for the first day of fall

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday marks the first day of fall, although it still feels like summer still in southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s as the day goes on. A few isolated showers are possible early Tuesday, though most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures remain above average as the week continues. We don't fall to below average temps until next Monday. Most highs remain in the 70s. Low 70s return next Sunday.

Dew points will rise to the low 60s this afternoon, feeling a bit humid.

Shower chances return Thursday due to a shortwave expected to move through, bringing a fair amount of clouds as well. The best chance for precipitation looks to be for the northwest half of the region.

Chances return for the weekend, both Saturday and into Sunday.

Hazy skies continue due to smoke from the wildfires out west once again reaching southern Wisconsin.

Although, smoky skies will thin out and we should get a slight break Wednesday. Milky white skies pick up once again Wednesday night and continue through Friday.