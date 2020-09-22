Addressing challenges people have talking in masks

(WKOW) -- Most of us are still getting used to talking in masks.

Experts say hand gestures are especially helpful right now because we're essentially unlearning how we've been used to talking.

"If you suddenly get a boot on your foot because you broke a toe, you suddenly have to learn how to walk differently, and that can be annoying, " said Maryellen MacDonald, a psychology professor at UW-Madison. "Very similarly, adding a mask to the way we talk makes us have to unlearn some habits and learn some new ones."

She says for listeners, it's important to ask people to speak up if you need them to.

Talkers should try to speak up to begin with, and don't be offended if someone asks you to talk louder.