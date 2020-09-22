Australian rescuers save 25 of 270 stranded whales so far

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Officials say around one third of an estimated 270 pilot whales that became stranded on Australia’s island state of Tasmania have died, with rescuers managing to return 25 to the sea in an ongoing operation. The whales were discovered Monday on a beach and two sand bars near the west coast town of Strahan. Sixty people have joined the rescue effort. Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka said 25 had been rescued by late Tuesday afternoon. Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said progress would be slow. He said about one third of the whales had died by Monday night and most were inaccessible by boat.