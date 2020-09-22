Baltimore must pay alleged police victim full settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the city of Baltimore to stop withholding tens of thousands of dollars from an alleged victim of police misconduct, despite the city’s accusation that the Black woman violated a non-disparagement clause that was part of a 2014 settlement. The judge on Monday wrote the city must pay Ashley Overbey Underwood the remaining $31,500 due to her as part of her settlement, plus interest. The order comes after a federal appeals court ruled in July 2019 that Baltimore’s practice of reducing financial settlements to alleged victims of police misconduct when they speak about their experience is unconstitutional.