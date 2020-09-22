Bolsonaro to world: Brazil is victim of environmental smear

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has told the United Nations’ virtual meeting of global leaders that his country is being wrongly portrayed as an environmental villain, and defended his administration’s record protecting the Amazon rainforest. Speaking first in the General Debate of the U.N.’s General Assembly, Bolsonaro said the South American nation’s agribusiness sector has succeeded in boosting agricultural exports to feed a growing global population, which has made it a target. Bolsonaro also defended his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.