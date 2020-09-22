Campus outbreak brings uncertainty to San Diego’s reopening

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than a month ago, San Diego was the only county in Southern California to advance to a second tier in the state’s four-tiered reopening template. But more than 800 coronavirus cases at San Diego State University has helped push the county toward more business shutdowns. On Tuesday, the state will release data that determines if San Diego will fall back to the most restrictive tier. Gov. Gavin Newsom dismissed a county proposal to exclude campus cases from the state tally before it was even formally delivered.