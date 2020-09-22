CDC releases Halloween health guidelines, discourages trick-or-treating

(CNN) — This news is definitely no treat for anyone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to stay away from most of the fun activities connected to Halloween.

Recommendations include: No trick-or-treating, no costume masks, no indoor costume parties or haunted houses. Find the full list of recommendations here.

As many can likely guess, the health agency points to the pandemic as the reason why.

The agency says those are all high-risk activities. The CDC does suggest some low risk activities, like carving pumpkins and decorating your home.

The CDC also says you can have outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests or host a movie night with those who live with you.

Wisconsin’s Department of health services has offered several suggestions for how best to celebrate while minimizing the risk of COVID-19:

Hold virtual costume contests and parties. Dress up. Get online with friends and other families to celebrate and rate each other’s costumes.

Increase what you do at home to celebrate. Decorate where you live. Get the kids involved in making decorations. Bake Halloween-themed treats. Watch scary movies with your family, household, or as a group online.

If your community hosts trick-or-treating this year, do it more safely. Leave individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside your door for children to take. If you can, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window. Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating.

Instead of the usual close contact in a confined space, visit (or create) a drive-through haunted house experience.

