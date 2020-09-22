Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — Cindy McCain is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president in a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump. Joe Biden announced the endorsement during a fundraiser on Tuesday. Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of the McCain family since he disparaged the Republican Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign. But the McCains have stopped short of endorsing Trump’s rivals. McCain’s backing could help Biden appeal to Republicans disaffected with the GOP president. It also could give the former vice president a boost in Arizona, a crucial swing state that McCain represented in Congress for 35 years.