City of Madison hosts events for National Voter Registration Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the City of Madison is holding hundreds of voter registration drives in honor of the non-partisan celebration.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day focuses on facilitating the right to vote.

Although in-person registration drives will be held, votes can register online if they have a Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin ID and their address is updated with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Voters who have moved since they last voted are also encouraged to update their registration during this time. Voters can verify their registration at https://MyVote.wi.gov

On Tuesday, the city will hold the following voter registration drives:

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Rm. 103

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lake Edge United Church of Christ & Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church, 4200 Buckeye Road

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., UW Pres House, 731 State Street

11 a.m. – noon, alongside the Library Dream Bus at Leopold Elementary, 2602 Post Road

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bayview Community Center, 601 Bayview

Noon – 4 p.m., Ian’s Pizza on State, 100 State Street

12:15-1:15 p.m., alongside the Library Dream Bus at Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Community Center, 1917 Lake Point Drive

2-5 p.m., Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street

4-10 p.m., Genna’s Cocktail Bar, 105 W. Main Street

The city is also working with community organization, like Freedom Inc. to help register voters.

The celebration of democracy will continue with the following registration drives on Wednesday, September 23:

10 a.m. – noon, Good Shepherd Food Pantry, 5701 Raymond Road

1-2 p.m., alongside the Library Dream Bus at Mendota Elementary, 4002 School Road

2:15-3:15 p.m., alongside the Library Dream Bus at Kennedy Heights, 199 Kennedy Heights

3:30-4 p.m., alongside the Library Dream Bus at Oak Park Terrace, 571 Branding Lane

5:30-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Food Pantry, 5701 Raymond Road

Additional voter registration drives will be held on Thursday, September 24:

10:30 a.m. – noon, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street

11:30 a.m. – noon, alongside the Library Dream Bus at Sandburg Elementary, 4114 Donald Drive

Noon – 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State Street

2-2:30 p.m., alongside the Library Dream Bus at East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court

5:30-7 p.m., Urban League Parking Lot, 2222 S. Park Street

Voters will also have an opportunity to register or update their voter registration on Friday, September 25: