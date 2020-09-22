Elderly woman dies after house fire in Green Lake County

PRINCETON (WKOW) -- A 92-year-old woman died after a weekend house fire in Green Lake County.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Saturday at a home at 131 West Main Street in Princeton, according to a joint news release from the Princeton Police Department and Princeton Fire Department.

Authorities say the first police officer on scene found flames coming from a basement window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

At some point, the officer learned there was still a woman inside the home. The officer and a responding firefighter crawled into the home to look for the woman, but they could not find her.

The officer passed along information to the Princeton Fire Department's rescue team, which eventually did find the woman.

The Green Lake County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. She's been identified as 92-year-old Joyce Des Jardins.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is being listed as accidental -- ruled to be from "candle-related materials."