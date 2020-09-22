Extremist violence causes food shortages in north Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Food Program says the escalating extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique has displaced 310,000 people, creating an urgent humanitarian crisis. Extremist rebels have stepped up attacks in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, seizing the strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia, which they have held for six weeks. Clashes between the rebels, aligned with the Islamic State group, and government forces have caused massive numbers of local residents to flee their homes and fields. The conflict has killed more than 1,500 people since it began in 2017 and the increased violence this year has caused widespread upheaval across the area.