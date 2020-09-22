Finnish top court bans Finland’s main neo-Nazi group

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Supreme Court has banned a neo-Nazi group on the grounds that its activities are “significantly contrary to law.” Police had sought to dissolve the right-wing Nordic Resistance Movement, known for being violent and openly racist, and two lower courts of law confirmed the ruling. Finland’s highest court ruled that the group’s activities “did not enjoy freedom of expression or freedom of association, as the association’s activities by their nature entailed an abuse of these rights.” In 2016, a fatal assault by a Finnish Neo-Nazi drew public attention and led to calls to ban racist and other extremist organizations in Finland.