Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew

A California firefighter killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles was identified as a member of an elite Hotshot crew dedicated to fighting wildfires. Officials said Tuesday that Charles Morton, a 39-year-old San Diego native, was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and a squad boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshots in San Bernardino National Forest. He was married and had a daughter. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said Morton was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times.