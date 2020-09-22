Florida man sentenced for smuggling lizards from Philippines

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention and 288 hours of community service for his part in a trafficking scheme in which live water monitor lizards were stuffed into socks and concealed inside electronics to be smuggled from the Philippines to the United States. Court records show 44-year-old Akbar Akram was sentenced earlier this month in Tampa federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of wildlife trafficking. The Justice Department says Akram admitted to importing more than 20 live lizards in 2016. He avoided customs authorities by placing the lizards in socks and concealing them inside electronic equipment. The equipment was transported through commercial carriers to Akram’s associate in Massachusetts.