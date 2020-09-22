From LA to Oslo, 12 cities pledge to divest from fossil fuel

BERLIN (AP) — Ten cities around the world have joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuels companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. Cities including Berlin, Los Angeles and Oslo pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and [increase] financial investments in climate solutions.” The cities, with 36 million residents, said they will ensure that pension funds and other public money will be invested in “a green and just recovery from COVID-19.” Environmental campaigners and top officials such as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have warned that trillions being mobilized by governments to stimulate pandemic-wracked economies should not be spent subsidizing fossil fuel companies.