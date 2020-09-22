German suspect in McCann case faces new rape investigation

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann faces another investigation over the alleged rape of an Irish woman in Portugal 16 years ago. German authorities in June said they had identified the German man as a suspect in the case of McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, and were investigating him on suspicion of murder. Braunschweig prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said Tuesday the new possible victim came forward to British media following an international call for witnesses. He said the German is now being investigated on suspicion of raping the Irish woman in Portugal’s Algarve region in 2004.