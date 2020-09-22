Gov. Evers issues new mask mandate effective through Nov. 21

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers extended Wisconsin's mask mandate Through Nov. 21 according to a new order signed Tuesday morning.

Evers declared a new emergency in response to surging COVID-19 cases on college campuses and issued the new mask mandate under that declaration.

"We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out," Evers said. "We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together."

The order, labeled Emergency Order #1, goes into effect immediately. While the order is new, it effectively changes little as Evers had previously issued a similar mask order that remains in force for another six days.

All people five years old and older need to wear face coverings indoors with the exception of their own private residence.

Similar exemptions exist to the previous mask mandate:

While eating or drinking.

When communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means.

While obtaining a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services.

While sleeping.

While swimming or on duty as a lifeguard.

While a single individual is giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation for an audience, the single speaker may remove the face covering when actively speaking. While the face covering is removed, the speaker must remain at least 6 feet away from all other individuals at all times.

When engaging in work where wearing a face covering would create a risk to the individual, as determined by government safety guidelines.

When necessary to confirm the individual’s identity, including when entering a bank, credit union, or other financial institution.

When federal or state law or regulations prohibit wearing a face covering.

The mask mandate exempts several groups, including children under the age of five, those who have trouble breathing, individuals in prison and jail, people with disabilities and medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask.

Wisconsin's mask mandate was originally set to expire Sept. 28.

This is a developing story.