Homeless family leaving Madison park after neighbor complaints

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison city official says a homeless family in a tent in a city park will be leaving the location, after residents expressed concerns and some forbade their children from visiting the park unsupervised.

A family member says the tent camping at Glenwood Children's Park on Glenway Street began after the family was evicted from a city-supported hotel room.

"With respect to people camping at Glenwood, outreach staff, working with City officials have arranged to help move them to an alternative location that is better supported with sanitation facilities," Madison Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe tells 27 News.

"Camping in Glenwood Children’s Park is not supported by the Executive Order the Mayor issued this spring. That Order was quite narrowly written. It temporarily authorizes encampments on City-owned property that meet specified criteria, e.g., not within 500 feet of residences, not in a location prone to flooding, etc. The Glenwood site does not meet either of those standards," O'Keefe says.



More attention turned to tent encampments in city parks during the pandemic after the suspicious death of a camper, Tyrone Flood, 54, at Reindahl Park earlier this month.