Huffington teams with book publisher on wellness guides

NEW YORK (AP) — A so-called “behavior change” platform founded by Arianna Huffington is teaming with Hachette Book Group on a series of wellness guides. The first release, “Your Time to Thrive,” comes out in March. Huffington says it brings together “the latest science, storytelling and ancient wisdom to create a behavior change system that’s both timeless and tailored to our moment.” The books are being written by a team at Thrive Global, founded in 2016 by Huffington. The series will be published through Hachette Go, a new imprint specializing in books which help people “change their lives for the better.”