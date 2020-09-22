Iran strikes defiant tone at UN under crushing US sanctions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has delivered a defiant and fiery speech to the U.N. General Assembly as his nation grapples with the Middle East’s worst coronavirus outbreak and a weakened economy. Rouhani insisted it is the U.S. that will surrender to Iran’s resilience. He also used the George Floyd killing as a metaphor for U.S. treatment of his country, saying that it is “reminiscent of our own experience.” Tensions have run dangerously high this year between Tehran and Washington under President Donald Trump, who has imposed punishing sanctions on Iran.