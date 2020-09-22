Marshall football will play entire season on the road due to Covid restrictions

It's game week across Wisconsin for high school football teams playing this fall.

Located in Dane County, the Cardinals have stricter coronavirus guidelines to follow than surrounding counties. In order to have a season, all six of their games will be played on the road.

"We talked to some of our parents and kids and said listen, we might have a shot to do this we're going to have to play all road games," said Matt Kleinheinz, the Cardinals head coach.

"Everybody was more than on board. The parents have been great with transportation. Kids have been flexible."

Practice has been different this season as well. Yes, like any team the Cardinals wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance at practice. A big difference comes on Wednesdays. The Cardinals go outside of Dane County to Fall River for practice. That way they can do more contact drills with covid guidelines.

"I think it's challenged us as coaches to think outside the box," said Kleinheinz. "I think in the long run it's going to make us better coaches because of the meticulous planning we've had to do with practice planning."

This week the Cardinals will travel nearly three hours north to Tomahawk, WI for their first game of the season. Life on the road is the reality of this season for Marshall.

"It's kind of weird because there is no homecoming or fans to cheer us on," said Cardinals senior Angel Lopez. "So it's a bit different, but we get to play football at the end of the day."