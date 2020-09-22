Mickelson and late-night range session key for DeChambeau

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau points to two keys during his U.S. Open victory, neither during the four rounds. One was a practice round with Phil Mickelson. He says Lefty told him that his short game nearly won him the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in 2006. That inspired DeChambeau to spend more time around the greens. He ranked third in scrambling for the week. The other was Saturday night after he struggled with his driver. DeChambeau stayed on the range well past 8 p.m. in the dark and cold until he could figure it out.