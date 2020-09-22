Mother of IS member loses bid to block UK evidence transfer

LONDON (AP) — The mother of a British man who is suspected in the beheadings of Westerners taken hostage by the Islamic State group has lost an attempt to keep the British government from sharing evidence about her son with American authorities. El Shafee Elsheikh and another British man in U.S. custody are accused of belonging to a cell of executioners responsible for killing Western captives in Syria. Surviving captives nicknamed them and two other jihadists “The Beatles” because they spoke English with British accents. Elsheikh’s mother challenged Britain’s decision to provide information to U.S. prosecutors. Judges rejected her arguments on Tuesday. British authorities can now hand over the requested evidence.