National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin

WALLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators at Great Smoky Mountains National Park are trying to identify who mounted a cardboard sign with a racist message and hung the skin and head of a black bear over one of its signs. Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee. The Park Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to those responsible. Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy said they take vandalism seriously in the park, and “this particular incident is particularly egregious.”