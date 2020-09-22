New Ohio House speaker’s sterling narrative has detractors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The newly elected Ohio House speaker who is taking control after a federal investigation of his predecessor has challengers to the narrative of his sterling reputation. Republican state Rep. Bob Cupp begins his tenure at an unprecedented moment of division in the presidential battleground of Ohio and the nation. The former four-term senator and state Supreme Court justice won the speaker seat by one vote. He has been touted as the “last Boy Scout” by members of his party. But he is seen by his opponents as complicit in the same activity they say has plagued the chamber.