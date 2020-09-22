Pandemic highlights opportunity gaps in public schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of an education funding plan vetoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan say it’s needed now more than ever to help schools operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Much of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is aimed at bridging opportunity gaps between schools in low-income and affluent jurisdictions. It would significantly expand a program that provides more staff at schools where most students are so poor that they can get free or reduced-price meals. And it would pay for tutors for students falling behind. Supporters hope lawmakers can override Hogan’s veto of the 10-year plan early next year.