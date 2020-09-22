 Skip to Content

Pence’s jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird upon takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution. Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event Tuesday at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford. When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. The official wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press

