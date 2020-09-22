Platteville fish dealer faces charges for illegally selling invasive Asian Carp

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- A wholesale fish dealer from Platteville is facing state charges for allegedly illegally selling Asian carp, Wisconsin’s most prominent and highly destructive invasive species.

The charges against the operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, a Grant County-based fish company, is the first case involving illegal sales of Asian carp. A complaint from a member of the public sparked an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The fish farm operator is facing four criminal charges of possessing illegal fish and a fifth charge of violating vehicle ID requirements when transporting fish.

The conservation warden investigation focused primarily on activities during 2018 and 2019. However, the alleged illegal fish activities were ongoing for several years before.

In Wisconsin, the invasive carp species must be either eviscerated (gutted) or have the entire gill covering severed. This requirement exists because these carp species have been known to survive out of water for up to a day or longer.