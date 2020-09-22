Poll indicates New Zealand’s Ardern poised to win reelection

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A new opinion poll indicates that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office when the nation goes to the polls next month. But Ardern said Tuesday that she’s taking nothing for granted. The 1 News Colmar Brunton Poll put support for Ardern’s liberal Labour Party at 48% while support for the conservative National Party, led by opposition leader Judith Collins, was at 31%. Support for Ardern as preferred prime minister was at 54% compared to 18% for Collins. Under New Zealand’s proportional voting system, larger parties typically form coalitions with smaller parties to govern. The general election is on Oct. 17.