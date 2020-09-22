Registration options in southern Wisconsin on National Voter Registration Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- National Voter Registration Day is being celebrated Tuesday.

It happens every fourth Tuesday in September.

National Voter Registration Day was created as an awareness campaign and was first observed in 2012. More than 300,000 Americans registered that year.

You can register online by going to MyVote.wi.gov-- or in person at many different locations.

The city of Madison is joining communities across the country in an effort to get people registered before the presidential election Nov. 3, 2020.

The Clerk’s Office will hold voter registration drives throughout the city on Tuesday:

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Rm. 103 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lake Edge United Church of Christ & Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church, 4200 Buckeye Road 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., UW Pres House, 731 State Street 11 a.m. – noon, alongside the Library Dream Bus at Leopold Elementary, 2602 Post Road 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bayview Community Center, 601 Bayview Noon – 4 p.m., Ian’s Pizza on State, 100 State Street 12:15-1:15 p.m., alongside the Library Dream Bus at Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Community Center, 1917 Lake Point Drive 2-5 p.m., Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street 4-10 p.m., Genna’s Cocktail Bar, 105 W. Main Street Provided by the City of Madison

More than 200 voter registration drives will be held across the city throughout the week of National Voter Registration Day.

To find a location and time that works for you, visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org/events.