Report finds ‘abundant’ supply of illicit drugs in EU

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Illicit drugs are increasingly available in the European Union, where there is now “an abundant supply.” That is one of the conclusions of the bloc’s drug monitoring agency in its annual report Tuesday. The agency highlighted cocaine as a growing problem. Its purity in Europe is increasing and more people are going into treatment, though cocaine seizures by authorities reached a record 181 metric tons in 2018. Last year witnessed an increase in synthetic drug production on the continent, the appearance of new synthetic opioids and ecstasy tablets containing high levels of MDMA. The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction is based in Lisbon, Portugal.