Rock County prepared to issue mask order if statewide mandate expires

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County will issue its own mask order if the current statewide mandate expires without a replacement Sept. 28.

Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval announced Tuesday that she is prepared to issue a local mask order. Gov. Tony Evers’ current emergency order expires on Sept. 28 and he has not indicated if it would be extended or replaced.

Face coverings are a proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 without having much impact on most people's day-to-day lives. "COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward," Sandoval said in a news release.

A local order would likely be similar to the statewide order that has been in place since Aug. 1.

For example, Rock County residents ages 5 and older would be required to wear a face-covering when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household, according to the news release.

Face coverings would also be required when residents are outdoors and not able to maintain physical distancing.

The order would include exceptions to the requirement, such as when eating, drinking, or swimming. People with health conditions or disabilities who are not able to safely wear a face covering would be exempt from the requirement.

The medical and scientific community continues to learn more about the virus and how to best prevent its spread.

Scientific studies have shown that wearing a face-covering is effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when used by the entire community.

Rock County Public Health Department serves Rock County citizens by collaborating with partners to ensure a healthy, thriving Rock County. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.