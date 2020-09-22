South Africa’s rhino poaching drops during virus lockdown

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s anti-COVID-19 lockdown is credited with helping to achieve a dramatic drop in rhino killings, but as the country opens up experts warn there is a risk of a resurgence of poaching of one of the Earth’s most endangered mammals. Redoubled efforts are critical to prevent a resurgence of killings of the country’s rhinoceros, South African officials and wildlife activists say, as World Rhino Day is marked Tuesday. South Africa’s nationwide shutdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus was imposed at the end of March and stopped all international and domestic travel. The country has gradually reopened and will allow a return of international tourists on Oct. 1.