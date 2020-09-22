The science behind fall and its official arrival Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - It's time to get used to chilly mornings, shorter days and longer nights. We say goodbye to summer and hello to fall Tuesday!

The season officially changes at 8:31 CT on Tuesday, September 22.

Fall is also known as the autumnal equinox. Astronomers use the equinox to mark the transition from summer to fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Which, normally takes place on September 22 or September 23 every year.

The fall equinox happens at a specific moment when the sun's rays are directly over the earths equator.

The autumnal equinox is roughly the halfway point between our longest and shortest days of the year.

Just like the spring equinox in March, it's one of two days of the year when day and night are about 12 hours long everywhere on planet earth. The equinoxes are also the only times everywhere on earth, besides the poles, when we will see sunrise due east and sunset due west along the horizon.