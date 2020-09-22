TikTok says coordinated attack behind suicide clip uploads

LONDON (AP) — TikTok says video of a man apparently taking his own life that circulated on its platform appears to have been spread deliberately by a group working together. The company says it found evidence of a “coordinated attack” when it investigated why the video was suddenly appearing on the popular short-video sharing app. TikTok scrambled earlier this month to remove clips of the man shooting himself with a gun, raising concerns about the platform ability to stop harmful content from reaching its many teen users. An executive told UK lawmaker said groups operating on the Dark Web tried to spread the video across the internet, including repeatedly attemping to upload it to TikTok.